Lula leads with 45% and Bolsonaro is the most rejected, shows Exame/Ideia

Exame/Ideia poll released this Thursday 23rd shows that former president Lula (PT) leads the electoral race with 45% of voting intentions. His main opponent, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has 36% of the electorate’s preference.

Then appear Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 7%, Simone Tebet (MDB), with 3%, and André Janones (Avante), with 1%. The other pre-candidates did not reach 1%.

To arrive at the results, the institute interviewed 1,500 people by telephone between the 17th and 22nd of June. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.

“We continue to see the third way quite distant from Lula and Bolsonaro. We also see the voting intentions for former minister Ciro Gomes quite stable”, comments Maurício Moura, founder of IDEIA, an institute specialized in public opinion.

At the second round, according to the survey, Lula would defeat all opponents. The PT’s biggest advantage would be over Tebet.

Against Bolsonaro, after the first round, Lula would add 48% of the votes against 41% for the former captain.

Another point highlighted in the research is the rejection rate of pre-candidates. “Looking at the data, the Southeast will be the critical region for the definition of the election”, assesses Moura. “Bolsonaro performed quite significantly in the 2018 election, but now we see a high degree of rejection of the government in this region.”

According to the institute, 44% of Brazilians say they would not vote for the current president at all. In Lula, it would be 42%.



