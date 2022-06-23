Malaysia will announce in July where the 21 planes that will replace its A330s will come from

Photo by M Radzi Desa via Wikimedia Commons


Malaysia Airlines said it intends to announce its selection for the replacement of its fleet of six A330-200s and fifteen A330-300s by mid-July 2022, Chief Executive Izham Ismail said at the 2022 IATA AGM, which took place this week in Doha, Qatar.

“We are in a final stage of the process. We are looking at a one-to-one replacement in our A330 fleet,” he told Reuters, without revealing further details about the model chosen or whether the aircraft would be ordered from the manufacturer or lessors.

Counting on Malaysia’s current fleet, Airbus has the upper hand. The state-owned company owns, in addition to the aforementioned A330s, six A350-900s and six more A380s. Boeing’s trump card, however, is in the fleet of narrowbodies where the company operates with a total of 44 Boeing 737 jets. In its most recent order, the carrier made a deal for twenty-five Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets in February 2022.

The state-owned company, which underwent deep restructuring during the COVID-19 pandemic and was not profitable, expects to return to profit in 2023. In addition to significant pent-up demand, fleet modernization plays a significant role in this strategy.






