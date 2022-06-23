Márcio Pacheco is elected as a new member of the TCE-RJ | Rio de Janeiro

State deputy Márcio Pacheco (PSC) was elected this Wednesday (22) to the position of new counselor at the Court of Auditors of the State of Rio de Janeiro (TCE-RJ).

The vote that chose Pacheco for the Court of Auditors took place this afternoon at the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj).

Less than two hours after the result, Pacheco’s appointment to the TCE was already published in the state’s Official Gazette.

Márcio Pacheco is an old friend of Governor Cláudio Castro (PL). It was in the politician’s office that Castro began working in politics, as an advisor.

Two years ago, Pacheco was denounced by the Public Ministry – the first state deputy involved in the “cracadinha” scandal. He was charged with embezzlement, money laundering and criminal organization.

According to the MP, he illegally received R$ 1 million between 2016 and 2019. Pacheco’s advisors, according to the investigation, returned up to 97% of wages.

This Tuesday, on the eve of the vote, the deputies’ offices awoke with fake banknotes. On them was written “come to the ‘crack’ you too”, with Pacheco’s face (see photo below).

On the same day, Pacheco declared in the plenary that the distribution of the ballots was a joke “in bad taste” and that he would not even waste time detailing what had happened.

“Using faith as an instrument that guided me my whole life: my price, Mr. [da Alerj], is the price of the shed blood of the lamb. It is the price of the blood of the lamb. That’s my value, Mr President. The rest is just a bad joke,” said Pacheco.

2 of 2 Note with Pacheco’s face circulated in Alerj, this Tuesday — Photo: Reproduction Note with Pacheco’s face circulated in Alerj, this Tuesday — Photo: Reproduction

as showed the RJ2 on Tuesday (21), the spirits in the Legislative House were fierce during this final straight week of the choice.

Pacheco was chosen among six candidates who were in the fight for the vacancy. Are they:

Márcio Pacheco (PSC);

Rosenverg Reis (MDB);

Val Ceasa (Patriot);

Alexandre Freitas (Podemos);

Doctor Deodalto (PL);

Hans Springer, TEC technician.

Dispute for the position of new TCE advisor stirs behind the scenes at Alerj

In the corridors of Alerj, until Tuesday, there was an articulation for Alexandre Freitas and Doutor Deodalto to withdraw from the candidacy. Val Ceasa was touted backstage as the favorite for the job.

But this Tuesday Ceasa admitted that he was considering giving up the candidacy after a request from Governor Cláudio Castro (PL).