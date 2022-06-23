Mariano, from Atltico, receives messages of support for the death of his mother

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Mariano lost his mother on his 36th birthday The right-back Mariano posted an image of mourning on Instagram for the death of his mother, Celina Loureno Ferreira. The 72-year-old woman passed away this Wednesday from complications from COVID-19. The player received the news after Galo’s 2-1 victory over Flamengo, in Mineiro, in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

In the post, Mariano received messages of support from several Atlético teammates, Flamengo opponents and other players.

“God bless and comfort your heart and all your family members brother! A lot of strength”, published the Atletico goalkeeper Everson.

“God comfort your heart and that of the whole family, brother. We are together and tell us what you need”, wrote steering wheel Otvio.

“We are together with you, brother. May God bless all the family members”, said forward Keno.

“My sincere feelings, my friend. May our heavenly father comfort your heart. A big hug”, published defender Pablo, from Flamengo, who faced Mariano in this Wednesday’s game.

Mariano lost his mother on the eve of his 36th birthday. The experienced defender has a recently renewed contract with Atlético, until the end of 2023.

The news of the death of Mariano’s mother shook the whitewashed dressing room after the 2-1 triumph over Flamengo for the Copa do Brasil, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. .

