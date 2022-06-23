Marilu Bueno dies at 82 in Rio de Janeiro

Actress Marilu Bueno died this afternoon at the age of 82, confirmed the SMS (Municipal Health Department) of Rio de Janeiro. The artist was hospitalized in May and her condition worsened over the last week.

“The direction of the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital regrets to inform you that the patient Maria Luiza Bueno, known as Marilu Bueno, passed away on the afternoon of this Wednesday, June 22. She had been hospitalized in the unit since the end of May and had been receiving all the necessary care. indicated for the board”, says a statement sent to splash.





The actress remained sedated and used a respirator in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at the hospital located in Leblon, south of Rio de Janeiro. Details about the reason for the hospitalization were not released.

“Details about the case are restricted to family members,” said SMS in contact with splash last Sunday (19), the day it was confirmed that the actress was facing a serious condition.

The actress was hospitalized in serious condition at the same location in 2016. She underwent treatment at the hospital’s CTI (Intensive Care Center) after being rescued by firefighters at her home in the Copacabana neighborhood.

Marilu Bueno began her acting career in the 1960s. She made her film debut with the film “O Termite”, directed by Carlos Manga. The first soap opera came only in 1972, with “O Bofe”, by TV Globo.

She also rose to prominence in “Alto Astral” (2014), “Kubanakan” (2003), “Êta Mundo Bom!” (2016), “Sítio do Picapau Amarelo” (2007), and “Guerra dos Sexos”, in both versions of the plot (1983 and 2012).

The most recent work by marilu on TV Globo was in “Salve-se Quem Puder” (2020), a soap opera in which she played the character Dulce. The artist did not marry and did not have children.