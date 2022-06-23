Mayor used money from popular houses to pay artists

The mayor of Rio Bonito (RJ), Leandro Peixe (Republicans), spent millions on artists such as Zezé di Camargo and Luciano, Ludmila, Ferrugem, among others.

247 – The mayor of Rio Bonito (RJ), Leandro Peixe (Republicans), used R$ 1,572,505.97 from the Municipal Housing Fund of Rio Bonito (FMHRB) to pay the fees of famous artists, such as Zezé di Camargo and Luciano, Ferrugem and Ludmila, who performed at the city’s 176th birthday party, between May 5th and 8th.

According to information published this Wednesday (22) by the website O São Gonçalo, in the four days of festivities, between May 5th and 8th, almost R$ 2 million were spent, of which R$ 1,207,650 in fees for Zezé di Camargo and Luciano, Ludmila, Ferrugem, among others, and another R$ 542,812.00 in infrastructure, stage setup and chemical toilets.

In four days (R$1,750,462.00) much more was spent than what was reserved for investments throughout 2022 with the departments of Culture and Tourism (R$957,000); Health (R$ 3 thousand), Social Assistance (R$ 3 thousand); of Social Communication (R$ 526 thousand); and in the Municipal Fund for the Elderly (R$ 5 thousand) and General Controllership of the Municipality (R$ 59 thousand), which totals R$ 1,553,000.00 for the entire year of 2022, according to the Budget Law of December 20, 2021.

