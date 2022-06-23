Mayor used money from popular houses to pay artists

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 day ago Entertainment Comments Off on Mayor used money from popular houses to pay artists 3 Views

The mayor of Rio Bonito (RJ), Leandro Peixe (Republicans), spent millions on artists such as Zezé di Camargo and Luciano, Ludmila, Ferrugem, among others.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Danuza Leão dies this Wednesday; remember tips from your manual ‘for life’

Former model, writer and journalist, Danuza Leão died this Wednesday (22), in Rio, exactly 30 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved