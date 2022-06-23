Meet Mayra Flores, the first Mexican-born US congresswoman | World

Mayra Flores, a deputy who assumed a seat in the US Legislature on Tuesday (21) was born in the city of Tamaulipas, Mexico, and immigrated at age 6. She grew up in the Rio Grande Valley region of Texas.

For the next 7 months, she will be the congresswoman for that region in Washington.

The victory was unusual for two reasons.

One is political: Flores is from the Republican Party, and the Rio Grande Valley region is traditionally Democratic — this is one of the areas with the highest concentrations of Latino voters in the US. She has already declared that she is a supporter of former President Donald Trump, who was elected in 2016 by promising to build a wall to prevent Mexicans from crossing into the United States.

The other reason the victory is unusual is that Flores is the first Mexican woman to be a US congresswoman.

Most of her relatives have always voted for the Democratic Party, but she has come to realize that her views on abortion, religion and border security have more to do with GOP guidelines. She started getting involved in partisan politics 5 years ago.

She applied for a vacancy for deputy that was left open because the incumbent left office to work as a lobbyist.

Flores raised more money than any other contestant in these elections.

“I am proud to be the wife of a guard who patrols the border and a mother who fights for a better future for her children,” she said after being elected.

She also stated that she wants to inspire children who work in the fields, in the fields of strawberries, onions, cotton or whatever. “I want you to know that you can become congressmen if you work hard,” she said.

During the campaign, one of his banners was inflation in the US. “Everyone is angry at the cost of living,” she said.

She also wants to reform the immigration process for those who want to go to the US legally.

In November she will run again — this election in which she was victorious is only for a buffer term.