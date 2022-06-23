Mega Millions: Brazilians can win the R$ 1.5 billion draw

(photo: Disclosure / TheLotter)

Everyone dreams of winning a big lottery jackpot and the biggest ones are in the United States! With the jackpot of Mega Millions in $312equivalent to BRL 1.5 , people all over the world are increasingly interested in playing this famous American lottery. Fortunately, you no longer need to fly to the US to participate.

thanks to TheLotterthe world’s leading online lottery ticket buying service, you can play Mega Millions online from Brazil.

You will have to match all five regular numbers and the additional number to win the jackpot, but with eight other prize divisions available, you can win a prize by matching even one number. If you win through TheLotter, you will receive your entire prize, 100% NO commission! And if you have any questions, rest assured the customer service team is ready to help you 24/7.

enter the website of TheLotter today to buy your official tickets, before the next Mega Millions draw, which will take place this Friday, June 24th.

(photo: Disclosure / TheLotter)

How you can play Mega Millions online from Brazil

Getting started with TheLotter is quick and easy:

enter the website of TheLotter and create your free account;

and create your free account; go to Mega Millions page and choose your lucky numbers: five regular numbers (1-70) and an additional number (1-25);

and choose your lucky numbers: five regular numbers (1-70) and an additional number (1-25); click in PLAY at the bottom of the screen and choose your preferred payment method.

Ready! Once your order is confirmed, physical tickets will be purchased by TheLotter, on your behalf at licensed Mega Millions dealers. To prove ownership, these tickets are quickly scanned into your online account, where you can view them whenever you want.

With all ticket information stored securely online in your account, you don’t have to worry about losing tickets. TheLotter’s safe and secure service takes care of all this for you, and you are notified directly by email and SMS if you win.

(photo: Disclosure / TheLotter)

Start playing for the biggest jackpots

Not only is it totally safe to play with the TheLotter, but it’s also perfectly legal for Brazilians to win American lottery prizes. All this means that this is the right time to play and have a chance to make your dreams come true!

THE TheLotter I paid more than $110 million for more than seven million winning tickets over the last twenty years, it also has a special connection to the Mega Millions, as Ukrainian player Nataliia won a prize of $1 corn playing the lottery using TheLotter website.

If you’re lucky, the next Mega Millions draw could make you our newest winner.

enter the site TheLotter today to buy your tickets before the next draw.

(photo: Disclosure / TheLotter)

Lotto Direct Limited operates thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License reference MGA/CRP402/2017. Only for people over 18. Bets can be harmful if not controlled. Play responsibly. For more information, go to https://www.rgf.org.mt/