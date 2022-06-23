Mega-Sena 2493, Lotofcil 2553: lottery results (22/6) – Nacional

Mega-Sena has an estimated prize of R$ 70 million this Wednesday (photo: Box/Disclosure)

This Wednesday (22/6) Caixa raffled the Mega-Sena, Lotofcil, Lotomania and Super Sete prizes. The event was held at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo. State of Mines followed the counting of the tens in real time. It is worth remembering that Quina did not have a lottery, since the next contest will be the special one, Quina de So Joo, on Saturday (25/6), with a prize of R$ 200 million.

See how the draws went

Mega Seine 2493

Mega-Sena’s 2493 contest had an estimated prize of R$ 70 million. Check the numbers drawn: 04 – 09 – 37 – 43 – 44 – 56

No gambler hit the six scores and the expectation that the prize will be R$ 80 million in the next draw, scheduled for Saturday (25/6).

Lotomania 2329

Lotomania’s 2329 contest had an estimated prize pool of R$ 601 thousand. Check out the dozens:

00 – 05 – 14 – 16 – 18 – 21 – 24 – 29 – 31 – 35 – 37 – 45 – 46 – 53 – 64 – 70 – 85 – 87 – 88 – 99

There was no winner with 20 hits. The accumulated prize will be R$ 1.2 million in the next contest, which will be held on Friday (24/6).

Super Seven 260

The 260 competition of the Super Seven had an estimated prize of R$ 3.5 million.

Check out the dozens:

1st column: 6

2nd column: 6

3rd column: 0

4th column: 9

5th column: 4

6th column: 4

7th column: 2

Nobody hit the seven dozen. The prize will reach R$ 3.7 million in the next draw, scheduled for Friday (24/6).

lotofcil 2553

Lotofcil’s 2553 contest had an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million. Check out the dozens:

01 – 02 – 04 – 05 – 07 – 08 – 09 – 11 – 13 – 14 – 17 – 18 – 19 – 21 – 25

According to Caixa, seven players hit 15 numbers and will receive R$ 167,492.48 each.

The next draw will be held this Thursday (23/6) and the prize is estimated at R$ 1.5 million.