Méliuz (CASH3) soars 7% and leads Ibovespa highs; opportunity or trap? – Money Times

THE Méliuz (CASH3) led the rise in the Ibovespa this Wednesday (22) in another day marked by volatility. The index closed in the red and remains below 100 thousand points.

According to Regis Chinchilla, from Land Investmentsthe tech rally was driven by the recovery in Wall Street.

“In general, the markets have improved after talking about Jerome Powell recognizing that the economy of United States is strong and well positioned to face the monetary tightening”, says Chinchilla.

Leandro Petrokas, director of research at Quantzed, recalls that Méliuz came to collapse 41% in one month.

“Today’s high is largely due to a technical movement of rebound of the fall within a selling movement”, he says.

Is it worth having Méliuz in your wallet?

In Petrokas’ view, even though the shares have dropped very recently, the scenario remains very challenging for the company, which still depends on cash generation in the future.

“In the last quarter, the company reported a loss and the market still does not see clearly how the company will generate results from its operations and how it will monetize the current customer base”, he says.

He also recalls that the market is prioritizing assets that already have cash flow at present.

“Additionally, I emphasize that the stocks are in a downtrend due to the concepts of technical analysis”, he adds.

write-offs

Among the biggest casualtieshighlighting the roles of PetroRio (PRIOR3) and from 3R Petroleum (RRRP3).

for the analyst Activate InvestmentsIlan Arbetman, the oil companies’ retreat represents a day of “risk aversion”, amid the fall in the Petroleumwhich has plummeted more than 6% this morning.

According to Arbetman, beyond this point, there are also doubts about the demand for oil amid a scenario of rising global interest rates.

Ativa sees that despite the increase in risks for Petroleumthe action of PetroRio this is a good entry point for those willing to take risks in the stock market.

The actions of IRB (IRBR3) also retreated sharply, to 10.6%.

THE Great Investments highlighted the latest IRB result, which accumulated more losses for the company. The brokerage placed the company as a negative highlight in its coverage.

The IRB had net loss of BRL 92.7 in April, and a negative performance of BRL 12.2 million in the first four months of 2022compared to net income of R$ 1.9 million in the same period of the previous year.

See the top 5 highs

Company ticker Fall IRB IRBR3 10.60% 3R Petroleum PRRR3 6.68% Agricultural SLC SLCE3 6.45% PetroRio PRIOR3 6.42% CSN CSNA3 4.60%

See the 5 biggest drops

Company ticker High Méliuz CASH3 7.69% BTG BPAC11 5.55% BRF BRFS3 3.77% Minerva BEEF3 3.77% nature NTCO3 3.76%

