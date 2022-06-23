Milton Ribeiro’s arrest: a signature is missing for the opening of the CPI of the MEC – Politica

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) announced this Wednesday (22/6), through social networks, that there is only one signature left for the opening of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of the MEC.

Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), president of the Education Commission, pledged to be the 27th to sign the document.

The purpose of the CPI is to investigate the alleged irregularities of the MEC and the suspicion that there was influence trafficking on the part of pastors.

The last senator to sign the document was Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM).

Now only ONE signature is needed for the CPI to be opened!

1. Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP)

2. Paulo Paim (PT-RS)

3. Humberto Costa (PT-PE)

4. Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL)

5. Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES)

6. Jorge Kajuru (Podemos-GO)

7. Zenaide (PROS-RN)

8. Paulo Rocha (PT-PA)

9. Omar Aziz (PSD-AM)

10. Rogrio Carvalho (PT-SE)

11. Reguffe (Unio-DF)

12. Leila Barros (PDT-DF)

13. Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN)

14. Jacques Wagner (PT-BA)

15. Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA)

16. Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP)

17. Nilda Gondim (MDB-PB)

18. Venetian (MDB-PB)

19. José Serra (PSDB-SP)

20. Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE)

21. Cid Gomes (PDT-CE)

22. Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE)

23. Drio Beger (PSB-SC)

24. Simone Tebet (MDB-MS)

25. Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM).

What led to Milton Ribeiro’s arrest (photo: Janey Costa/Arte/EM/DA press) The operation also targets a group of pastors. At least one of the pastors, Gilmar Santos, was also arrested. According to the PF, the operation investigates the practice of trafficking in influence and corruption for the release of public resources from the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE), linked to the Ministry of Education (MEC).

Signed by federal judge Renato Borelli, the official letter determines that Ribeiro be taken to the Federal Police Superintendence in Brasília.

Milton Ribeiro replaced Abraham Weintraub in the Ministry of Education under Jair Bolsonaro and remained in office from July 16, 2020 to March 28, 2022. In his place, Victor Godoy Vieira, current head of the portfolio, took his place.