Minister does not shut up and tries to explain increase in the value of gasoline

On Tuesday (21) there was a public hearing in the Chamber of Deputies, where the price of gasoline in Brazil was debated. The main guest at the meeting was the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, who clarified the increase in fuel prices.

Under the accusation of successive increases, the minister declared to the deputies that it is not possible to interfere in Petrobras’ fuel price policy, and that the prices charged are a decision of the company.

“It’s not in the government’s control and, honestly, price is a company decision, not the government’s. In addition, we have legal frameworks that prevent government intervention in a company, even if the government is a majority shareholder,” said Sachsida.

Debates over gasoline prices continue

Criticism of the state-owned company continued throughout most of the session. Adolfo Sachsida recalled that, although it occupies the sixth place in production in the world, the state-owned company is the third in profit. The minister also presented figures showing that Petrobras had a net profit well above other oil companies in the first quarter, and that it is paying more dividends in relation to other companies in the world.

“I understand that many of you are charged by the population, because it is difficult for the population to understand why the government does not interfere in the price of fuel. And here I need to be clear: it is not possible to interfere with the price of fuel”, concluded the minister.

Will Petrobras be privatized?

Another agenda of the meeting was about the privatization of Petrobras. The minister once again defended that the state-owned company should be privatized and says that the change would bring several benefits to the government and to Brazilians. However, he did not make it clear how this would happen, since the minister himself made it clear that the state-owned company already serves the interests of the private sector, and not the government.

Gas voucher: almost half of the beneficiaries live in the Northeast

“Privatization has wonderful effects on competition when it is well designed. A privatization project that brings competition to the sector, that brings more players, more companies, will generate tremendous welfare gains for consumers and the Brazilian population. I believe that this is the long-term path that should be followed”, defended Sachsida.

On the other hand, in the interview he gave on Wednesday (22) to Rádio Itatiaia, President Jair Bolsonaro acknowledged that the eventual privatization of Petrobras will take years and “will be left to the future government”.

Image: Chamber of Deputies (Reproduction)