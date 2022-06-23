Minister of Women criticizes disclosure of the case of a girl raped in SC – 06/22/2022

Head of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights, Cristiane Britto criticized, this Wednesday (22), at an event in Belém, the way in which the story of the 11-year-old girl, pregnant in a rape and waiting for a legal abortion in Santa Catarina, gained repercussion in the public debate. The minister did not mention the word abortion in her position.

The minister criticized the broadcast of the video of the hearing in which judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer inducing the girl to give up abortion. The story was revealed on Monday (20) in a report on the websites The Intercept Brasil and Portal Catarinas. After the disclosure of the case, the Justice revoked Zimmer’s order that the child should stay in a shelter, and the girl could return home and live with her own mother.

The statements were made during an agenda by the minister for the delivery of vehicles to tutelary councils in Pará. “It’s all wrong in the way of approach, especially by some segments of society, the press as well. Nobody is talking about the violence that this child went through, the rape. Nobody is saying that now, we need to stop and think where we went wrong because children are being victims of rape all over Brazil”, he said.

She says the focus is on the well-being of the 11-year-old and her family. “The focus, now, is to take care of her, not to expose this child, who is being re-victimized every time a news like this is broadcast and often irresponsibly. It is a case that is under judicial secrecy and information about the audience,” he said. “As the Ministry of Human Rights, our action is to know if the local tutelary council needs support, the concern of what is going on in the head [da menina]take care of the physical and mental health of this child and his family.”

Britto said he would not comment on the way the hearing in question was conducted and on the embarrassment suffered by the girl. “I don’t have access to the file, I don’t know the process, so it would be frivolous of me to comment on the case legally. The message I want to convey is: let’s think about where we went wrong and think about public policies that eliminate all violence against children”, he said.

The Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights has a history of opposing any type of termination of pregnancy. In 2020, the then Minister of the Ministry, Damares Alves, acted behind the scenes to prevent a 10-year-old girl, pregnant with an uncle who raped her, from having an abortion. The complaint was made by the newspaper “Folha de S. Paulo”. At the time, Cristiane Britto was in charge of the National Secretariat of Policies for Women.

understand the case

Judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer, from the State Justice of Santa Catarina, induced, in a hearing, the 11-year-old girl, a rape victim, to give up having a legal abortion. The story was revealed on Monday (20), in a report published by The Intercept Brasil and Portal Catarinas.

In videos published by the report, the judge tries to convince the girl to continue with the pregnancy, even with clear answers from the victim that she did not want to. She even told the child that the pregnancy would need to continue so the baby could be put up for adoption.

The mother sought medical support when she discovered her daughter’s pregnancy, when she was 22 weeks old. At the hospital, the statement was that a court authorization would be required. When seeking justice, both the abortion was denied and the girl was removed from the family and placed in a shelter, causing the procedure to not be performed. Zimmer even claimed that abortion after that deadline “would be a warrant for murder.”

After the case came to light, the TJ-SC (Court of Justice of Santa Catarina) released, through a note, that the General Corregedoria of the body filed a request for analysis of Zimmer’s conduct.

Access to legal abortion is authorized in Brazil in three situations: when the pregnancy is the result of rape, when it poses a risk to the life of the pregnant woman and in case of fetal anencephaly — the latter added by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in 2012.