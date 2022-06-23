Ministry of Health expands second booster dose for people over 40 years old — Portuguese (Brazil)

Starting this Monday (20), people aged 40 or over, who started their vaccination schedule with Coronavac, Pfizer or AstraZeneca, can attend one of the more than 38,000 vaccination rooms in the country to take the second dose. reinforcement against Covid-19. The recommendation of the Ministry of Health is that the immunization is done with the vaccines of Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Janssen, after the interval of four months of the application of the first booster. With the inclusion of this age group, approximately 9 million people should be vaccinated.

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Daniel Pereira, reinforced that the decisions of the portfolio are based on scientific criteria. “Today the Ministry of Health reinforces its always vigilant character in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic. All decisions are based on scientific evidence. It is extremely necessary for the population to seek a health post and, in particular, booster doses,” he said.

Research carried out by the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom, commissioned by the Ministry of Health, showed that the heterologous combination for the booster dose, that is, of different vaccines, is more effective. So far, more than 6.6 million Brazilians have taken the second booster dose.

The Secretary of Health Surveillance of the Ministry of Health, Arnaldo Medeiros, invited the Brazilian population to seek a vaccination post. “The reason we are here today is much more in the sense of calling on the Brazilian population to look for a vaccination post and take their vaccine so that we have an increasingly protected population. The good vaccine is the one that is applied to the arm. The studies show the protective effect that the vaccine has in cases of complication and aggravation by Covid-19 “.

new recommendation

Those who started the vaccination schedule with a single dose of Janssen should also reinforce protection against the virus. The last recommendation was for the application of a booster dose in people aged 18 years and over, two months after the first application. Now, those aged 18 or over must receive a second booster four months after the first booster. Those over the age of 40 need a third booster, which should be given after a four-month break from the second booster. In these cases, the recommendation is to use AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Janssen vaccines.

immunization campaign

The Ministry of Health has already distributed more than 518 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, ensuring the protection of 77% of the Brazilian population with the two doses. With the exception of the group from 5 to 11 years old, the last to be included in the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination Against Covid-19 (PNO), all other age groups have vaccination coverage with the first dose of more than 90%. The coverage with booster doses has been increasing with the inclusion of groups. Among the elderly, for example, coverage with the first booster dose reaches 92.4%.

Strengthening immunization is important to avoid serious cases and deaths from Covid-19, so the Ministry of Health seeks to raise awareness of the benefits of vaccination. Approximately 22 million Brazilians who started vaccination against Covid-19 are fit for the second dose. The estimate for the first booster dose, indicated for those aged 12 years or older, is 62 million suitable people; and approximately 27 million in the case of the second booster dose. These people can now look for a vaccination post and receive the immunizing agent.

Ministry of Health