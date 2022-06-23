Monique Evans mocks Arthur Aguiar after Jade’s announcement in soap opera

Monique Evans, 65, gave an opinion on the casting of Globo’s new soap opera, “Travessia”, which has Jade Picon as one of the actresses in the cast. The presenter praised Jade’s participation and pinned the “BBB 22” champion, Arthur Aguiar.

On Twitter, Evans said that people should be jealous of the ex-BBB and made fun of Arthur’s victory in this year’s edition.

“There must be a lot of people jealous of Jade Picon, who will be in the soap opera. Sometimes winning the BBB doesn’t mean anything!! I’ve seen others parading, working.. and where is the champion?? Congratulations Jade!”, he wrote. .

Last Monday, Jade Picon confirmed his presence in the cast of the soap opera, and thanked the fans for the affection on their social networks.

On her Twitter profile, the artist shared a record of the plaque with the name of her character in the plot, Chiara. “I couldn’t wait to tell you guys!!!!”, she celebrated.

“I’m back in Rio to continue the preparation. Thank you for the usual support, I love you!”, he added.