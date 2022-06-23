Monique Evans praises Jade Picon and provokes Arthur Aguiar: ‘People are jealous of her, who will be in the soap opera’ | Fun



Monique Evans provokes Arthur Aguiar by commenting on controversy involving Jade Picon

Published 06/22/2022 18:49

Presenter Monique Evans decided to give her opinion on the controversy involving Jade Picon. The former BBB, who is now part of the cast of Rede Globo’s new 9 pm soap opera, has been criticized for taking on the role without having studied as an actress. Monique, however, came out in defense of the influencer on social media.

The former model praised the young woman’s participation in ‘Travessia’, a plot by Gloria Perez that will replace ‘Pantanal’, and took the opportunity to pin the BBB22 champion, Arthur Aguiar. “There must be a lot of people jealous of Jade Picon, who will be on the soap opera. Sometimes winning the ‘BBB’ doesn’t mean anything! I’ve seen others parading, working… And where is the champion? Congratulations, Jade!” , wrote Evans.

Monique’s comment divided opinions on social media. “I said this yesterday: to make history you don’t have to win the ‘BBB’ and Jade made history on the show and now she’s going to walk her story in teledramaturgy. Disney won this ‘BBB’. Each one is conquering a lot. But who was it? even the ‘BBB22’ champion that I don’t even remember?”, asked an internet user. Another user disagreed with Monique. “Oh, Monique, what’s up? Envy? Full of talented actresses dreaming of an opportunity and then you put this one, aunt? Just you? Nothing against Jade. May she be very happy… But it’s a matter of stealing the opportunity to another professional. She is already a millionaire and famous”, opined the boy.

Arthur’s fans also did not let the presenter’s comment pass. “I swear I wasn’t going to give you a rating, but there are things that can’t be done. The champion is on the side of his biggest prize, which is his daughter. And luckily he won’t even be able to come here to answer your tweet, because in addition to having champion of the biggest reality show in the country, he is too mature to debate with empty people like you”, posted the internet user.