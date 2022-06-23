Monkeypox: Piauí registers first suspected case of the disease – Piauí

O Piauí has a suspected case of monkeypox or “monkey pox” being investigated by Cievs (Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance).

The patient, from Teresina, had contact with people residing in another state and developed some symptoms of the disease, which involve fever, blisters, headache, muscle aches, back pain, lymphadenopathy, chills and fatigue.

Monkeypox is a viral diseaseand human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through contact with skin lesions from infected people, recently contaminated objects, or even through large respiratory droplets. The incubation period (date of contact with the virus until the onset of symptoms) is 6 to 16 days, but can reach 21 days.



The diagnosis of the disease is performed in a laboratory way, by molecular testing or genetic sequencing. The test must be performed on all patients who meet the definition of a suspected case. The samples are sent to the Central State Laboratory (Lacen).

According to the coordinator of Cievs, Amélia Costa, the main measures to control the disease are: isolation of patients, tracking and monitoring of intimate and family contacts of the patient and the use of personal protective equipment by patients and by health professionals. health or caretakers of the cases.

O Piauí already has a contingency plan for identifying, tracking and responding to cases. In cases of hospitalization, the backup for high complexity patients (with the presence of organic dysfunction) will be the Instituto Natan Portela.

According to infectious disease specialist José Noronha, despite the fact that monkeypox presents an eruption similar to that of traditional smallpox, person-to-person transmission is considerably lower, as is mortality.

“Most patients have mild illness and recover without medical intervention, others who have risk factors for dehydration (nausea, vomiting, dysphagia) may require a short hospital stay for intravenous hydration; for the critically ill patient, supportive care is necessary until the patient recovers from the infection”, he highlights.



