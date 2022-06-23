Mother accuses hospital in SP of negligence for the death of a baby in attempts at a normal birth: ‘she screamed that she wanted a cesarean’; VIDEO | More health

Adriana Suely da Paulo Navarrete, 23, expected to leave the Hospital dos Estivadores, in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, with her first child in her arms, but the baby was stillborn shortly after tests showed that the girl was fine. of health. She accuses the hospital of medical malpractice. (Check out the video below)

Adriana was 40 weeks pregnant [nove meses] and had spikes in high blood pressure, which, according to her, caused her to receive a letter with the referral for hospitalization and to give birth on June 14th. Her only wish was for a cesarean section. [parto por cirurgia]but at the Hospital dos Estivadores, she was instructed to have a normal delivery.

A resident of Guarujá, also on the coast of São Paulo, she said she chose to have her daughter in Santos because she knew women who gave birth at the Hospital dos Estivadores and wanted to feel safe. Adriana adds that she put a lot of trust in the professionals who left her very calm.

“[Eles estavam] always saying that everything was going well, at all times, in all exams, in all cardio [para verificar os batimentos cardíacos]”, said.

Adriana even reveals that she heard encouraging phrases during the attempt at normal birth: ‘Mom, look, everything is perfect, your baby is perfect. You’re perfect, it’s okay. It can take a while, first child is like that. Labor takes time, induction takes time, induction is just like that’.

She said she spent three days in the hospital and took five pills to induce labor, but on the day of her birth, last Thursday (16), she began to feel pain at dawn and, around 11 am, a cesarean section was performed. , when they found out the death of the baby.

“The pain I started to feel was unbearable. [enfermeiras] calmed me down a lot: ‘mother, go to the hot shower and it will get better’. I went to the shower, I stayed in the shower for a few minutes, almost an hour, without anyone seeing me, without any doctor, or anything, I stayed there with my mother screaming in pain and saying: ‘I want a cesarean, for God’s sake, I’m going want cesarean, I can’t take it'”

Adriana remembers listening to the baby’s heartbeat 20 minutes before starting the surgery. “You know when you realize around you that no one understood what was going on? The doctors went out of orbit also. I was drugged, because I heard people talking, I heard things happening around me, but I couldn’t even react,” she recalls.

To g1, she said she heard “1, 2, 3 breathe” for approximately 40 minutes, but the baby didn’t breathe or cry. “I won’t even have my daughter’s birth certificate”regrets.

The family has filed a police report and demands explanations. The case was registered in the 4th Police District of Santos, where the case is being investigated.

Mother loses daughter in childbirth and accuses hospital of neglect

Reply from Hospital dos Estivadores

“The Estivadores Hospital Complex, through its multi-professional technical team, reported that the patient and her family members received comprehensive care, support and reception in the face of the case in question, and all information available so far was provided. will continue to be provided by the institution, until the technical analysis of the event is completed”.