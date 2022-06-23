MPF asks hospital to perform abortion on raped 11-year-old child

Prosecutor Daniele Cardoso Escobar recommended that the Polydoro Ernani de São Thiago University Hospital carry out the interruption; unit claimed it would not do it on account of fetal age

Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

An 11-year-old girl was a victim of sexual abuse earlier this year in the metropolitan region of Florianópolis



O Federal Public Ministry (MPF) issued a statement this Wednesday, 22, and recommended to the Polydoro Ernani de São Thiago University Hospital – an institute linked to the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC) – to terminate the pregnancy of an 11-year-old girl, a victim of rape, who was denied care due to the length of her pregnancy. The agency stated that “legal abortion does not require any judicial authorization or police communication, as there are no limits in the legislation related to gestational age and fetal weight for carrying out the procedure” and stressed that the child “has the right to full protection. provided for in the Statute of Children and Adolescents – ECA”.

The deadline given by the MPF for the hospital to comply with the request will be until Thursday, June 23, at 12 pm. If the hospital does not meet the recommendation, the Ministry argues that it will take legal action. “The MPF will not comment on the specific case of the 11-year-old girl who was raped, due to the applicable secrecy of justice, but will adopt all appropriate measures to ensure compliance with the applicable legislation, protecting the rights of any person who experience the situation provided for by the norm, in this case, the chances of legal abortion”, said the MPF.

understand the case

The Federal Public Ministry’s request refers to an 11-year-old child who suffered sexual abuse and became pregnant, in the metropolitan region of Florianópolis. After looking for the hospital unit, the place said that it would not interrupt the pregnancy because of the advanced stage of pregnancy. In court, the judge responsible for the case, Joana Ribeiro Zimmer, sent the girl to a shelter so that she would not operate “some procedure to operate on the death of the baby”. In her order, the magistrate positioned herself in favor of the child’s continuation of the pregnancy and asked if she would be able to stay “one or two more weeks” with the fetus so that it had a better chance of survival. “Would you like to stay a little longer?” asked Zimmer, who was absent from the case.