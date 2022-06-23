MPF charges Caixa 5 billion in damages for ‘PT era’ corruption

× Photo: Union of Bank Employees of Bahia

Prosecutor Anselmo Lopes, from the MPF in Brasília, filed a public civil action for Caixa to compensate Funcef in the amount of R$5 billion. The figure is equivalent to the damage caused to the pension fund of the bank’s employees in illicit investments during the PT’s management.

It is the first action of its kind since Operation Greenfield, one of the offspring of Lava Jato, uncovered corruption schemes involving the application of funds from pension funds.

In the piece, obtained by the antagonistLopes describes Caixa’s responsibility for the breach.

“Due to political influences, people were chosen by CEF to hold key positions at Funcef, aiming to allow this pension fund to be used in the choice of investments that served the interests of dominant political groups, and which would have been rejected if they had been chosen. really diligent directors and concerned about the Foundation’s assets”writes the prosecutor.

He continues: “It appears that the huge losses suffered by FUNCEF in the cases investigated in Operation Greenfield resulted directly from the sponsor’s choices. In this context, the reported situation demonstrates Sponsor’s fault in electing regarding the poor choice of managers, so that it must respond with its own assets for the damage they caused to Funcef.”

The purpose of the MPF is that the R$ 5 billion collected will be used to deduct the extraordinary contributions that are being charged by Funcef from retirees and active participants, “main victims of the crimes committed here described”to cover the gap left by previous administrations.

“In anticipation of guardianship, the defendant Caixa Econômica Federal is compelled to pay all extraordinary contributions currently charged from Funcef participants, up to the limit of the amounts reached by this public civil action”, requires the attorney.

Lopes inserts in the demand, as evidence, the criminal actions that resulted in the determination of the total value of the damage, adjusted for inflation. He cites the cases FIP Cevix, RG Shipyards, FIP Sondas, FIP OAS Empreendimentos, Salas Ed. OAB, FIP Brasil Petróleo 1, FIP Industrial Operations, FIP Global Equity and FIP Multiner.

The MPF asks for urgency in the assessment of the case, “because of old age” of many of the victims of the scheme. “They will end up dying without being able to see the damages suffered by the mismanagement of Funcef being repaired, suffering, before that, with the incessant discounts on their pensions.“

