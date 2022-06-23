National Electric Energy Agency readjusts tariff flags by up to 64%; understand

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved this Tuesday, 21, the new readjustment of tariff flags, which affect the electricity bill in case of water shortage or any factor that increases the cost of electricity production. The increases will range from 3.2% to 63.7%, depending on the type of banner.

Although high, the increases will not make electricity bills more expensive because, since April, the tariff flag has been green, when there is no additional charge. The values ​​will take effect on July 1st and will be revised in mid-2023.

According to Aneel, the high reflects inflation and the higher cost of thermoelectric plants in 2022, triggered in times of water crisis.

Check the new values ​​of the tariff flags:

Green flag: no additional charge;

Yellow flag: +59.5%, from R$1,874 to R$2,989 per megawatt-hour (MWh);

Red flag level 1: +63.7%, from R$3,971 to R$6,500 per megawatt-hour (MWh);

Red flag level 2: +3.2%, from R$9,492 to R$9,795 per megawatt-hour (MWh).

Since April 16, the green flag has been in effect in Brazil, when the end of the water scarcity flag was anticipated.

According to the National Electric System Operator (ONS), the green flag will be maintained until December, due to the recovery of the levels of the hydroelectric plant reservoirs at the beginning of the year.

Read too:

– After leaving the lane, car falls into a cliff and two people are injured in Gaspar

– Young motorcyclist has suspected head trauma after colliding with a dump truck in Brusque

– Man has minor injuries after truck cabin is destroyed in overturn in Brusque

– Massacre of Saudades: new trial to evaluate appeal will be held at the end of this month

– National Cuca Festival is officially launched in Brusque

receive news straight on cell joining the groups The Municipality. Click on your preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube