Negatives are the biggest borrowers

According to data from the Federal Government, since March, when the credit line was released, at least 600,000 people have requested the Digital SIM of box has. In this sense, almost 500 thousand of them have a dirty name, representing more than 80% of those who signed up. If you want to know more about why the negatives are the majority of Caixa loan contractors, just keep reading this article.

Most Caixa Tem loan contractors have a dirty name

According to information from Caixa Econômica Federal, the average amount released for those with a negative name was R$ 778.31 in the first 20 days of the initiative. Those who did not have a dirty name received a balance of R$ 735.50 during the same period. In this sense, see more information below about the Caixa Tem loan for Brazilian citizens.

Caixa Tem loan for small businesses

The Caixa Tem credit also includes micro-entrepreneurs and beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. To have access to credit, you must have a business and use the amount to invest in your company. Therefore, the new loan is intended for people who want to start or expand their own business.

These people can apply for a microcredit of up to R$1,000 through the Caixa Tem application, with a payment term of 12 to 24 months and interest starting at 1.99% per month. If you do not fit this profile, the customer can seek the normal loan offered by the institution, which was released in December 2021 and has monthly interest of 3.99%.

Loans for micro-entrepreneurs at Caixa Tem

Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) can also apply for a new Caixa Tem microcredit. However, the terms are different from those that are not formalized, and the loans must be contracted directly at one of Caixa’s branches. Check the terms and conditions: maximum loan amount of R$3,000 and minimum of R$1,000; installments from 18 to 24 months; interest rate ranging from 1.99% to 3.60% per month; must have 12 months of registration as MEI.