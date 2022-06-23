New controversy involving the businessman shows surprising financial situation

For days now, fans of digital influencer Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, have been following the boy’s drama with a controversy between him and his manager Allan Jesus. This Wednesday (22) this story won another chapter that surprised those who follow the Bahian tiktoker to discover the young man’s financial status. The information is from the LeoDias column.

According to the journalist, the influencer’s career is in the hands of new managers, who preferred not to be identified at this time. To the column, they informed that the young man’s situation at the moment is incompatible with the career he has been building and in disagreement with the advertising contracts that Luva de Pedreiro has already signed.

Also according to the new entrepreneurs informed to the column, Luva de Pedreiro has two bank accounts with a total of R$ 7,500. To them, Allan Jesus would have claimed the existence of a third account, but this is not known to the influencer. A verification by the columnist pointed out that, even without exclusivity with any company, Luva de Pedreiro’s first big billing was R$ 300 thousand.

What remains to be discovered now is how this money was managed, since despite the fame on social networks, Iran Ferreira continues to live in a simple house in the interior of Bahia. The tiktoker gained fame and was soon in the crosshairs of Amazon Prime Video, which hired him to advertise the streaming service’s menu of sporting events. This work earned the influencer R$ 1 million.