New coup induces taxpayer to regularize CPF; see what to do to not fall into a trap

A new blow has been causing inconvenience to taxpayers, warns the IRS. Messages sent by SMS, WhatsApp or email have informed victims that they have an irregular CPF.

With false links, the messages induce the taxpayer to collect a supposed fee to regularize the document, which is essential in transactions and various public and private registrations.

The federal agency reported this week that both taxpayers with an irregular CPF and those without a pending payment are the target of fraudulent messages.

The messages seek to hook victims with the acronym IRPF, related to the Income Tax, in addition to the use of colors of the Tax Authorities and the national flag. “For this reason, many people think they are dealing with an official agency of the federal government, which is false”, says the IRS in a note.

Among the victims, there was a taxpayer who paid R$ 275 and only discovered that he was a victim of a scam when he sought assistance at the IRS and found that there was no document to be regularized.

“The coup is quite diverse. There is a direct relationship with the taxpayer’s CPF registration status, but even people without any pending issues with the Federal Revenue can be targeted. The message is even sent to those who do not need to declare Income Tax and there are reports of charging amounts even for simple updating of CPF registration data”, explains the Tax Authorities.

There is no official data on how many people have been harmed, nor how many attempts have taken place in recent days. “What the IRS does is to alert the population whenever reports increase in its service and ombudsman network”, says the note.

The scam is a cause for concern because when the CPF is in an irregular situation, it prevents its holder from, for example, opening or operating bank accounts; get a passport; take out a loan; participate in contests, among other services. Therefore, says the Revenue, it is necessary to be aware of the status of the document and not click on dubious links on the subject.

How do I know if my CPF is regularized?

The first step is to know if your CPF is regularized. To do so, simply access the Revenue website and fill in the requested information. A message will indicate the current status of the document.

Regularization can be done free of charge and online through the Revenue website after confirming the status of the document.

The taxpayer must select the option “My CPF”, where you will find guidelines on how to correct the CPF registration status according to the irregularity found in the system.

Why is the CPF irregular?

The CPF can become irregular in four situations; see reasons:

Pending adjustment, because the taxpayer did not submit an income tax return or a definitive exit declaration;

because the taxpayer did not submit an income tax return or a definitive exit declaration; Suspended because the CPF has incorrect or incomplete information;

because the CPF has incorrect or incomplete information; deceased holder because the person’s death date was informed;

because the person’s death date was informed; Canceledbecause it was duplicated or because of a court decision

According to the Revenue, in the case of regularization of the cadastral situation “pending regularization”, the taxpayer must present the DIRPF, even if in arrears.

To regularize the “suspended” registration status, the taxpayer who has a voter registration card can do so through a link from the Ministry of Economy. In this case, according to Giuliana Burger, a lawyer at Velloza Advogados, what most occurs are inconsistencies between information provided to the Revenue and Electoral Justice (such as name, date of birth, mother’s name).

On the Revenue page, it is possible to obtain other information, with a step by step, for the other cases.

How to avoid the blow?

The Revenue says that messages sent by it do not have an access link. In addition, the recommendation is to always enter the e-Cac portal to see if there are official notifications.

“The guideline is that, regardless of the person’s CPF status (regular, pending regularization, cancelled, suspended), if they receive any type of message from a sender impersonating the Federal Revenue, they should consult the status of their CPF and seek guidance directly on the website of the Federal Revenue and carry out the necessary measures at no cost”, says the agency.

In any case, the Tax Authorities share three best practice tips to avoid losses when the taxpayer receives suspicious messages, such as this one from the scam in question:

Do not open files attached to emails, as they are usually executable programs that can cause damage to the computer or capture sensitive user information;

Do not use links to internet addresses, even if the name of the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil is written there, or messages such as “click here”, as they do not refer to the agency; and

Immediately delete the message.

”

”

Related