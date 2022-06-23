New entrepreneurs from Luva de Pedreiro reveal the influencer’s bank balance

Success in the entire world of football and even outside of it, Iran Ferreira, known as ‘Gluva de Pedreiro’, has returned to the Brazilian headlines in recent weeks. It all started in a live, in which the influencer vents in words that gained the attention of the world of the ball and, mainly, outside of it.

“I’m for myself and for my followers. I’m going to vent on this shit. I’m fed up already. The rest is the rest. Hugs to you there, I’m going to be a while without posting videos. I’m going to follow this shit alone and my fans” , said Luva.

In the face of this strong statement by the influencer, thousands of rumors were raised on the web, with the name of his manager (who may now be ex), Allan Jesus, being the most commented. This Wednesday, Iran disconnected from his manager and the first bomb was revealed by journalist Léo Dias, who went deep and revealed Luva Pedreiro’s bank account.

Léo Dias reveals that Luva has ‘only’ R$7,500 in the bank

According to information from the journalist, along with the new Luva entrepreneurs, the influencer has R$ 7,500 reais in his bank account. In comparison, his contract with the company Amazon, to promote the Copa do Brasil, earned him around R$ 1 million reais.

To make matters worse, Léo Dias informs that Luva de Pedreiro’s first big revenue was approximately R$ 300 thousand reais. The influencer explosion came soon after, with the partnership with Amazon Prime.

Despite all that money, Luva’s two bank accounts hold only R$7,500.