New subvariant of covid-19 is circulating in Pernambuco, confirms SES

A new subvariant of the omicron is circulating in Pernambuco. The confirmation was given this Wednesday (22), after the release of a new genetic sequencing carried out by the Instituto Aggeu Magalhães (IAM/Fiocruz PE) in partnership with the State Department of Health (SES-PE).

In this round, 146 positive samples for covid-19, collected between January and June, were processed. Of these, nine were identified as Omicron’s BA.5.

The genomes were collected between May 26th and June 1st in patients residing in the municipalities of Macaparana (1), Recife (7) and São Bento do Una (1), with 7 women and 2 men aged between 15 and 85 years. years old. Only two of them had the complete vaccination schedule.

One patient had taken only one dose of the vaccine against covid-19 and the others were overdue for booster doses. Six were asymptomatic and another three had symptoms.

The other processed genomes were also of the ômicron lineage, with collections carried out between January and June, in patients residing in the municipalities of Barra de Guabiraba (1), Camaragibe (2), Caruaru (1), Garanhuns (3), Jaboatão dos Guararapes ( 7), Olinda (6), Paulista (2), Recife (104), Salgueiro (7), Vitória de Santo Antão (1), in addition to the Fernando de Noronha archipelago (3).

Last week, Pernambuco had already confirmed the circulation of the Omicron subvariant BA.4 in the State. In this new sequencing, 38 samples were identified as of the BA.4 subline.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Bulletin released by SES-PE, this Wednesday, showed that 81% of public beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Pernambuco intended for patients with symptoms of covid-19 are occupied – that is, 538 out of a total of 665. This shows that, after the discharge of mild cases is observed, the public hospital network is also pressured by the disease again. In the private network, occupancy of ICU beds for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (srag) is 59%.

A week ago, on June 15, the occupancy rate in private ICUs due to respiratory symptoms was 74% for a total of 665 beds. 15 days ago, 72% of the 673 state beds were occupied.

There was also an increase in srag cases. In 15 days, srag notifications increased by 56.3%, from 323 cases to 505 cases. In seven days, the increase was 32.5%, going from 381 cases to 505 cases.

The srag may or may not be caused by the new coronavirus. Even so, the increase was also expressive in relation to cases that had the disease as a proven cause: it went from 16 cases to 43 cases in 15 days, representing a high of 168.7%. In 7 days, the increase was 79.1%, going from 24 cases to 43 cases.

The analyzes above take into account data released by SES-PE that bring comparisons between epidemiological weeks 22 (May 29 to June 4), 23 (June 5 to June 11) and 24 (June 12 to June 18 ).