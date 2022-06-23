nobody gets the numbers right and the prize reaches R$ 80 million

Yadunandan Singh 17 hours ago Business Comments Off on nobody gets the numbers right and the prize reaches R$ 80 million 3 Views

Daily

Check out the six dozen of the last draw

Ana Lima

Per Ana Lima

Playback/Pixabay
© Playback/PixabayPlayback/Pixabay
Ana Lima

With another draw held by the Mega Sena was held this Wednesday and did not present any winner, so the prize for the next draw was accumulated and now reaches the total value of BRL 80 millionwhich will be held next Saturday (25).

The numbers drawn this time were: 04 – 09 – 37 – 43 – 44 – 56. The corner had 149 winning bets and the winners will each receive approximately R$ 34,422.27. The court presented a higher number, with 9,549 winning bets, and each one will take R$ 767.30.

know more

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesday and Saturday. In some special weeks, the same is carried out three times, being these on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays. This is one of the main draws in the country.

To place a bet, you must buy a card. The minimum, that is, the 6 of numbers, is currently worth R$ 4.50, but it is possible to buy other types that allow you to bet more. The more numbers the buyer matches, the greater the chances of winning the grand prize.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

What does Trajano’s departure from the Forbes billionaires list say about investing in Magazine Luiza (MGLU3)?

Magazine Luiza’s parent company, Luiza Trajano, dropped out of Forbes’ list of billionaires this month …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved