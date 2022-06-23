nobody gets the numbers right and the prize reaches R$ 80 million

With another draw held by the Mega Sena was held this Wednesday and did not present any winner, so the prize for the next draw was accumulated and now reaches the total value of BRL 80 millionwhich will be held next Saturday (25).

The numbers drawn this time were: 04 – 09 – 37 – 43 – 44 – 56. The corner had 149 winning bets and the winners will each receive approximately R$ 34,422.27. The court presented a higher number, with 9,549 winning bets, and each one will take R$ 767.30.

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesday and Saturday. In some special weeks, the same is carried out three times, being these on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays. This is one of the main draws in the country.

To place a bet, you must buy a card. The minimum, that is, the 6 of numbers, is currently worth R$ 4.50, but it is possible to buy other types that allow you to bet more. The more numbers the buyer matches, the greater the chances of winning the grand prize.