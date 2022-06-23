Obi-Wan Kenobi completes arc involving Darth Vader’s helmet

The latest episode of Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi completed Darth Vader’s helmet arc, further enriching the character.

–

WARNING!!! This article contains SPOILERS from episode 6 of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

–

–

In the series we see that Obi-Wan Kenobi breaks the right side of the helmet Darth Vader after a fight, which is reminiscent of a scene from Star Wars Rebels where Ahsoka Tano breaks his left side as well during a fight.

The only person who managed to completely remove Vader’s helmet was Luke Skywalker, in his final fight with his father in Return of the Jedi.

Therefore, whenever Darth Vader fought someone close he had a part of his helmet broken so that Luke Skywalker managed to break it completely years later and bring Anakin finally back.

READ TOO:

Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place ten years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sithbringing the reunion between Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader.

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are back in their classic roles in the franchise.

The main cast also brings Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Joel Edgerton (Warrior), Bonnie Piesse (The Vow), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternal), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Hitman: Agent 47), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Lair of Thieves), Sung Kang (Fast and Furious 3), Simone Kessell (Reckoning) and Benny Safdie (Good behavior).

Edgerton and Piesse return to the roles of Owen and Beru Lars, respectively, after small appearances in the George Lucas-directed Prelude Trilogy..