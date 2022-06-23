Osteoporosis: How to avoid injury and maintain bone health

One out of every five men has bone lesions (photo: Sabine van Erp/Pixabay) As the population ages and acquires unhealthy habits, bone structures can be compromised. According to data released by the International Osteoporosis Federation (IOF), more than 10 million people suffer from the disease in Brazil, characterized by low bone density, responsible for making these structures porous, fragile and more susceptible to fractures. Also according to the organ, around the world, every five men, one has bone lesions. For women, the number is even higher: one in three women suffers from musculoskeletal health problems as a result of advancing osteoporosis.

Although it is a worrying scenario, the good news is that maintaining bone health can be done in a simple way, adopting some changes in the routine, eating foods that contribute to the strengthening of these structures and following an annual prevention calendar and regular medical appointments. With a higher incidence among women, at an age close to the onset of menopause and with a family history prone to the disease, patients who fall into this risk group should pay extra attention and adopt measures such as those listed below.

Physical activities with weight

The health gains brought by the practice of physical activities are numerous, including for bone structures. If done with weight, as is the case with weight training, these activities help to strengthen muscles and reduce the impacts of daily routine on bones and joints. For those who do not like going to the gyms, activities that use their own body weight, such as walking, are also recommended. Read also: Ministry of Health confirms ninth case of monkeypox in the country

Healthy eating

Following a healthy diet, rich in nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, zinc and vitamin D, is essential for strengthening bones. While calcium is responsible for ensuring the rigidity of these structures, effective absorption only happens when combined with other minerals and vitamins. Consuming foods such as different types of milk and dairy products, dark green vegetables, nuts and seeds such as sesame and flaxseed, in addition to dietary supplements, can help maintain the recommended daily percentage to prevent future injuries.

Regular medical appointments and exams

As well as frequent consultations with other specialists, periodic visits to the rheumatologist and orthopedist are essential for monitoring bone health. Especially in cases of patients with a family history. Physical exams and other more specific ones, such as bone densitometry, can be done annually to assess the density of the structures and allow an early diagnosis of the disease.

Adaptation of the home environment

Injury prevention starts at home. A safe home environment, free from slippery areas and steps, adapted with grab bars in the shower, for example, can guarantee a lower risk of accidents occurring.

Excessive consumption of substances and medications

Attention should also be paid to excessive consumption of substances such as coffee – which can block calcium absorption – alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and medications such as sedatives and pain relievers, which can affect balance and lead to falls.

For patients who suffer from bone diseases or are interested in acquiring more knowledge about musculoskeletal health, Zimmer Biomet recently launched The Ready Patient portal. Through several articles published on the channel, it is possible to understand a little more about the subject, diagnoses, curiosities, healthy living tips, preparation and recovery from surgeries such as hip and knee surgeries.