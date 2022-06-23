Osteoporosis: How to avoid injury and maintain bone health

As the population ages and acquires unhealthy habits, bone structures can be compromised. According to data released by the International Osteoporosis Federation (IOF), more than 10 million people suffer from the disease in Brazil, characterized by low bone density, responsible for making these structures porous, fragile and more susceptible to fractures.
Also according to the organ, around the world, every five men, one has bone lesions. For women, the number is even higher: one in three women suffers from musculoskeletal health problems as a result of advancing osteoporosis.
With a higher incidence among women, at an age close to the onset of menopause and with a family history prone to the disease, patients who fall into this risk group should pay extra attention and adopt measures such as those listed below.
Physical activities with weight
Read also: Ministry of Health confirms ninth case of monkeypox in the country
Healthy eating
Consuming foods such as different types of milk and dairy products, dark green vegetables, nuts and seeds such as sesame and flaxseed, in addition to dietary supplements, can help maintain the recommended daily percentage to prevent future injuries.
Regular medical appointments and exams
As well as frequent consultations with other specialists, periodic visits to the rheumatologist and orthopedist are essential for monitoring bone health. Especially in cases of patients with a family history. Physical exams and other more specific ones, such as bone densitometry, can be done annually to assess the density of the structures and allow an early diagnosis of the disease.
Adaptation of the home environment
Injury prevention starts at home. A safe home environment, free from slippery areas and steps, adapted with grab bars in the shower, for example, can guarantee a lower risk of accidents occurring.