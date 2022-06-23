Pacheco says that if the order meets all requirements, the MEC’s ​​CPI will be installed | Policy

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Wednesday (22), during a press conference, that, if the request for the creation of the CPI of the Ministry of Education meets all the requirements, the parliamentary commission of inquiry will be installed.

Until this Wednesday afternoon, according to Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), there was only one signature missing to allow the submission of the application — at least 27 signatures are required, among the 81 senators.

Specifically asked during the interview about the possible submission of the application, Pacheco replied:

“The position of the Senate presidency in relation to the request for a parliamentary commission of inquiry must be a linear position, obedient to the Constitution, obedient to the regiment. Therefore, this CPI requirement and other CPI requirements must comply with the requirements required for consideration by the Senate presidency and, once the requirements are met, any and all CPIs will be installed”, declared Pacheco.

In the morning, the Federal Police arrested former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro and pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura, investigated for alleged involvement in a scheme with mayors to release, through the granting of bribes, resources from the Ministry of Education.

According to Pacheco, the scandal at the MEC is serious, and the government and the ministry need to present explanations.

“This episode needs to be sufficiently clarified because it has very serious contours. Obviously this has, in addition to the legal impact, also a great political impact. And the government, naturally, must give its explanations, especially the current Ministry of Education, in relation to what may have happened in that ministry”, he declared.

For the president of the Senate, the arrests are a “relevant fact” for the creation of the CPI, but they do not determine the installation of the commission.

“The requirement [para criação] of the CPI is a determined fact that needs to be narrated about which there is minimal just cause, minimal proof, minimal evidence in relation to that fact. The issue of a preventive detention that presupposes some things that are evidence of authorship and materiality evidently ends up being a relevant fact for the CPI’s consideration, but not necessarily decisive for the installation of the CPI “, he declared.

The request for formation of the CPI of the MEC was presented at the end of March by Randolfe Rodrigues, in the wake of the first complaints involving the role of pastors in the ministry. The document reached the necessary signatures in April, but the CPI ended up not being installed because senators who had initially supported the commission retreated.

For the president of the Senate, what could possibly harm the work of a CPI is the proximity of the October elections.