‘Pantanal’: Guta and Tadeu get back together and have a hot hookup in this Wednesday’s episode; see images | come around
Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 day ago
They will come back! In Pantanal, Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Tadeu (José Loreto) will resume their romance and will warm up the atmosphere before the waters of the river in this Wednesday’s episode. In addition, Guta will reveal his connection to Marcelo (Lucas Leto) for the pawn.
Guta and Tadeu’s making out will bother Zefa (Paula Barbosa), who will watch everything from afar. See the (hot!) images of the couple in today’s chapter:
Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Tadeu (José Loreto) kiss in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo
Zefa (Paula Barbosa) watches everything from afar and is uncomfortable — Photo: Globo
Then, kissing, the two will tell the news at the Leôncios’ farm — Photo: Globo
Filó (Dira Paes) will be disconcerted by the news — Photo: Globo
And then… more making out in the river
Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Tadeu (José Loreto) kissing by the river — Photo: Globo
Let there be fire! — Photo: Globe
Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Tadeu (José Loreto) under the sun — Photo: Globo
Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Tadeu (José Loreto), what chemistry huh?! — Photo: Globe
