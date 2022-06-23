Paulo Diniz, author of ‘Pingos de Amor’, from MPB – 06/22/2022 – Illustrated

Paulo Diniz, MPB musician known for his famous composition “Pingos de Amor”, died at the age of 82 this Wednesday. According to a statement posted on the artist’s social media, he died of natural causes at his home at seven in the morning.

“With immense regret, we confirm the death of singer-songwriter Paulo Diniz,” the statement said. “The wake and burial will be restricted to friends and family. Our sincere and deepest sympathies to the family, friends and fans.”

Born in Pernambuco in January 1940, Diniz came to work as a radio and television announcer and actor before dedicating himself fully to music. It was in Rio de Janeiro, after his presentations on Tupi radio in the 1960s, that he began to make musical compositions more frequently.

One of his best-known classics is the song “I Want to Go Back to Bahia”, released in 1970 on Brazilian radio. The song’s lyrics pay homage to Caetano Veloso —whom Diniz was a friend of—, who had been exiled in London since 1969 as a result of the Brazilian military dictatorship.

Another famous work by Diniz was “Pingos de Amor”, which achieved success with recordings by artists such as Paula Toller, from the band Kid Abelha.

“May God comfort the hearts of the family and put him in a good place,” wrote singer Luan Estilizado in honor of Diniz, through a comment on the note about the artist’s death on Instagram.

“This dear Pernambuco native wrote one of the most beautiful and well-known songs in our songbook. ‘Pingos de Amor’ crosses generations, but it was not the only brilliant composition of his work”, wrote the deputy governor of Pernambuco, Luciana Santos, from PCdoB, on your Facebook account. “From here, our tribute in this farewell and a fraternal and supportive hug to Iluminata, his wife, and all the family, friends and fans —like me— of this great icon of Brazilian music.”