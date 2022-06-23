Paulo Diniz, composer of the song ‘Pingos de Amor’, dies at 82

The musician, who is from Pesqueira (PE), left his wife, Iluminata Rangel, a daughter, two stepdaughters, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. (photo: Reproduction/Social Media)

Singer and songwriter Paulo Diniz died this Wednesday (22), aged 82, at his home in Recife (PE). He was marked by the authorship of great hits, such as “Pingos de Amor” and “Um Chop para Distrair”, re-recorded by Kid Abelha and Emílio Santiago, respectively.

The information was confirmed by the artist’s official profile on Instagram. “With immense regret, we confirm the death of singer-songwriter Paulo Diniz. The artist died today at 7 am of natural causes at his home. The wake and burial will be restricted to friends and family,” the page said.

Born in Pesqueira (PE), the musician left his wife, Iluminata Rangel, a daughter, two stepdaughters, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The wake will be restricted to friends and family and is scheduled to take place at 10 am, this Thursday (23/6).

MPB Highlight

Paulo Lira de Oliveira, Paulo Diniz’s given name, was featured in MPB between the 1960s and 1980s. It was during this time, while living in Rio de Janeiro, that he composed and released his best-known works, such as “Pingos de Amor ”, success in the voice of Paula Toller, from Kid Abelha (recorded in 2000), “Canoeiro”, “Um Chopp pra Distrair”, “Pão um rainbow in sua moringa” and “Quero Voltar pra Bahia”. These last four songs were the result of his partnership with Odibar (1950–2010).

Initially, Paulo Diniz worked as an announcer on radio stations in Recife (PE) and Fortaleza (CE). In 1960, he began composing songs. Six years later, he released his first album, “O Chorão”. In 2002, the artist had to leave the stage because of the disease schistosomiasis, contracted in a river in Minas Gerais.

Despite the interruption, the singer recorded in 2019 “A música da minha vida”, in partnership with Jam da Silva. Paulo Diniz also set important Brazilian poems to music, such as “E Agora, José”, by Carlos Drummond de Andrade, “Versos Íntimos”, by Augusto dos Anjos, and “Definição de Amor”, by Gregório de Matos.

Social networks

In social networks, journalists and writers lamented the loss of the musician from Pernambuco. Xico Sá, through his Twitter account, mentioned the fact that Paulo Diniz had set the poem “E Agora, José?” to music.

Journalist Diego Amorim recalled when he listened to the artist’s songs during his childhood. “Singer-songwriter Paulo Diniz died today. As a child, we traveled through Piauí, in a Monza, listening to his cassette tape (the ‘cover’ was blue) and humming hits like “Pingos de amor”, “Como vou let você” , “My love cried” and “And now, José?”.

Fred Melo Paiva, columnist for State of Mines, thanked the singer. “On the road, right back to Bahia, I know about Paulo Diniz’s death. Go there to play E Agora José?, Drummond set to music by this genius who is gone. Thank you, old man!”.

