Pet python escapes from terrarium and causes concern among residents of the West Zone of SP | Sao Paulo

A pet rainbow boa from the caatinga fled from the apartment where he lives, in the Perdizes neighborhood, in the West Zone of Sao Paulo. The animal, named Sylas, is not venomous and was last seen on Monday night (20), according to the owner.
“It is with a heavy heart that I come to inform you that Sylas has been missing since yesterday,” said the caregiver in a post on her Instagram profile.
- Pet snakes: check out curiosities and guidelines for having this type of animal
In the text, she says that she noticed the disappearance of the boa constrictor on Tuesday morning (21), when checking the animal’s terrarium.
“On Monday night, I saw him before bed and yesterday morning, when I went to look again, he was not in his terrarium. I noticed that the ‘door’ where the hot plate wire passes was up and probably went out through there. I turned the whole house upside down and I don’t believe it’s still inside the apartment”, he explained.
“I warned all neighbors so that they don’t do any harm if they find him and call me”, wrote a missing boa constrictor owner in the West Zone of SP — Photo: Reproduction Instagram
The information of Jiboia’s disappearance was also shared with a group of residents of the neighborhood this Wednesday (22) and has been causing repercussions among the members. Some have made fun of the situation. Others, with fear, judge the owner as irresponsible for raising a snake at home.
“What a peaceful night, they sent the neighborhood group that has a boa constrictor loose around. He ran away from home and no one knows where he ended up”, wrote a resident on social media.
The owner of the boa constrictor also appealed to the neighbors not to harm the animal, if they find it.
“I don’t want opinions or criticism, I just decided to let you know, because I know there are people who love him around here and it’s the least I can do,” he wrote.
If this type of animal appears in your home, the guideline is to avoid putting your hands on it and call the Firefightersat 193, or the Environmental Military Policeat (11) 5085-2100.
* With supervision by Paula Lago