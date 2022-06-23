Peugeot 2008 2023 debuts renewed and cheaper, but without ESP

Soon, the Peugeot 2008 will be deeply renovated in Brazil, following the new European generation and using the Fiat Pulse 1.0 turbo engine. In the meantime, however, the brand is focused on making the most of the current SUV range, which has just arrived at the 2023 lineup with strategic news.

From now on, the Peugeot 2008 will be slightly more stylish and bring new standard items. Although, externally, there are aesthetic changes, the big news is the inclusion of two new versions, which bring the base price of the utility to R$ 99,990 (Peugeot 2008 Allure) in the e-commerce modality.

One of the new versions, the Peugeot 2008 Style is the second cheapest in the line (R$ 106,990) and, together with the Allure, uses a 1.6-liter engine. aspirated four-cylinder engine, which yields 120 hp and 15.7 kgfm. The two naturally aspirated versions are still not equipped with stability and traction control.

Safety equipment is only in turbo versions. For R$ 13,000 more, it is possible to purchase the Peugeot 2008 Style THP, also debuting, which brings the 1.6 THP of 173 hp in place of the aspirated engine.

Both 2008 Styles come with new standard equipment, which includes a reversing camera and cruise control in addition to the well-known panoramic roof and multimedia center compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Regardless of the engine, the Peugeot 2008 comes with a six-speed automatic transmission, making it the cheapest SUV in Brazil with this feature.

The top version remains the Peugeot 2008 Griffe, which also uses the turbo engine and debuts an interior finish in dark titanium. Among the highlights of the more expensive model, there are leather seats, six airbags and a front grille with chrome details.

exterior renovation

On the outside, the biggest restyling took place on the trunk lid of the 2008 line, which, in all versions, gained a horizontal black ruler that approximates the style of the European 2008. Another novelty are the LED taillights — these are restricted to the Style, Style THP and Griffe versions only.

In addition to the signatures on the headlights – which have gained a black mask – other novelties, which extend to the entire range, are the black roof and the new option of bodywork in Cinza Artense.

In the 2022 version, this paint job was restricted to the top-of-the-line version, Griffe only. The finishing of the front grille was also given dark tones and the 16” rim wheels received an exclusive design.

According to Peugeot, the aspirated versions can reach up to 186 km/h with a 0 to 100 km/h time of 14 seconds. Meanwhile, the turbo versions reach up to 209 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h can drop to 8.1 seconds.

Peugeot 2008 2023 prices and versions (e-commerce)

Peugeot 2008 Allure: BRL 99,990

Peugeot 2008 Style: R$ 106,990

Peugeot 2008 Style THP: R$ 119,990

Peugeot 2008 Griffe THP: BRL 124,990

