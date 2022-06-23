Peugeot 408 is revealed with design that unites sedan, SUV and coupe







New Peugeot 408 combines sedan, SUV and coupe elements Photo: Stellantis/Disclosure

After much anticipation, Peugeot officially revealed this Wednesday (22) the new generation of the 408 in Europe. With a bold design that combines elements of the sedan, SUV and coupe bodies, the new Peugeot 408 will also have plug-in hybrid versions with up to 225 hp. The new SUV coupe will hit the market in early 2023, and will be produced in Europe and China.

The highlight of the new Peugeot 408 is the design. On the outside, the SUV coupe has lines that follow the current visual identity of the French automaker. At the front, the new Peugeot 408 features thin LED headlights, daytime running lights in the “lion’s claw” format and a very wide front grille, which brings the new Peugeot logo and dotted elements in the body color.





New Peugeot 408 will hit the market only in 2023 Photo: Stellantis/Disclosure

On the side, the body features striking creases and a high waistline. The roof has a smooth drop like a coupe. The wheels are up to 20”. Measuring 4.69 m in length, 2.06 m in width and 1.48 m in height – with a wheelbase of 2.79 m – the new Peugeot 408 is similar in size to the Citroën C5 X, model with which it shares the EMP2 modular platform. The trunk has a capacity of 536 liters.

At the rear, the Peugeot 408 has LED taillights in a horizontal and thin format. They are interconnected by a black bar that bears the logo of the French brand. The trunk lid houses the license plate, while the bumper features a black plastic insert at the bottom. The new Peugeot 408 will be available in six color options: Obsession Blue, Titanium Grey, Cumulus Grey, Elixir Red, Pearl White and Nera Black.





Peugeot 408 will have plug-in hybrid versions up to 225 hp Photo: Stellantis/Disclosure

Inside, the Peugeot 408 has the well-known i-Cockpit digital panel, in a layout similar to that found in the 308 hatch. The 10” screen is positioned above the steering wheel and has a 3D design in some versions. The multimedia center is 10” and has configurable buttons to access audio, navigation and telephone functions. Finally, the center console features a gear selector button and electronically operated parking brake.





Peugeot 408: 10” digital and multimedia panel Photo: Stellantis/Disclosure

Under the hood, the new Peugeot 408 will have three engine options, two of which are plug-in hybrids. The entry-level versions of the model will be equipped with a 130 hp 1.2-litre turbo engine, while the plug-in hybrids will have the 1.6-litre turbo engine associated with an electric drive in 180 hp and 225 hp configurations. The transmission will always be an 8-speed automatic, and only front-wheel drive.



















With the first deliveries scheduled for the beginning of 2023, the new Peugeot 408 will be produced in Mulhouse (France) and Chengdu (China). According to the French automaker, the model will be sold in global markets. However, the new Peugeot 408 still does not have a date to arrive in Brazil.