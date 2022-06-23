Porto advances to remove defender João Victor from Corinthians

Abhishek Pratap

Porto, from Portugal, advanced in the negotiations to hire the young defender João Victor, from Corinthians.

The athlete’s staff is in the Portuguese country and spoke with representatives of the Portuguese team, who expressed their interest in the player.

Arch-rivals of the Dragons, Benfica also consulted the situation of the Corinthians defender, but retreated in recent days. Sevilla, from Spain, is another club that appears to be interested, but at the moment they are behind Porto.

João Victor’s representatives have tried to listen to all polls for the player, as the transfer window in Europe will only open on July 1st, in most countries on the continent.

There is an expectation that more clubs will be consulted, including an English one, in the coming days.

Corinthians management expects to make a profit of 15 million euros (R$ 81.7 million, at the current price) with João Victor, but the negotiations with Porto at the moment are around 10 million (R$ 54.5 million, at the current price). ). With the situation evolving even more, the parties will talk about the value, with Timão trying to win a little more with the athlete.

However, the amount that the Portuguese are willing to pay at that moment attracted the Corinthians.

João is seen as Corinthians’ main asset for the mid-year market, in which the alvinegro club wants to reach the sales target of R$ 91.5 million in the season.

So far, the Parque São Jorge club has raised BRL 46.8 million with the sales of midfielder Ederson, who was on loan at Fortaleza, to Salernitana, from Italy, and attacking midfielder Gabriel Pereira, to New York City, from the United States.

