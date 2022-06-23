Portuguese TAP pilot is arrested trying to board with a dagger in Germany

Image: Curimedia / CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons





The attempted boarding of a Portuguese TAP pilot ended up in prison in Germany, after a dagger was detected. The case took place at Hamburg Airport, where a co-pilot of the Portuguese state-owned airline was entering the departure lounge to man a routine flight to Lisbon. The 25-year-old crewman was searched and a dagger was found in his shin, inside his sock.

The object is a blade with a handle and a wide hand guard, being highly lethal, even more than a knife, since most models have two cutting sides.

Historically, it is also a collector’s item, being used by ancient civilizations in historical battles and also quite portrayed in films such as “Kill Bill” and “The Seven of the Dead”.

According to the newspaper O Novo, the co-pilot was arrested and only released after posting a bail of €500 euros (R$2,744) for violating the country’s gun laws. He was not allowed to crew the flight after leaving detention. TAP confirmed the case and says that it is collaborating with the German authorities, and that it is already taking internal measures, without detailing whether the crew member will be punished.



