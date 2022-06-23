President of Ukraine says military situation in Luhansk is very difficult | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that the military situation in eastern Luhansk was very difficult as Russia stepped up an effort to drive Ukrainian troops out of key areas.

“This is really the most difficult point. The occupiers are pushing hard,” Zelensky said in a video speech.

Russian forces captured several key locations near the cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region, Ukraine’s regional governor and general staff said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian troops fire on Russians in Severodonetsk, eastern Ukraine

Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai told Ukraine’s national broadcaster that Russian forces had captured the Toshkivka settlement south of Severodonetsk, confirming earlier reports.

Russian-backed separatist forces in Ukraine claimed on Monday (June 20) to have taken Toshkivka.

Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have been fighting for weeks for control of Severodonetsk, which is important for maintaining full access to the Black Sea.

Ukraine’s general staff said in its daily report that Russian forces also captured the settlements of Pidlisne and Myrna Dolyna, located south of Lysychansk.