PRF puts 100-year secrecy in cases against agents

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) denied access to administrative procedures of the agents involved in the death of Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, 38, in Umbaúba, Sergipe. The corporation claimed that it was “personal information”, which, in practice, imposes 100-year confidentiality on the information.

Police in at least 11 states are accused of using gas in a vehicle

Genivaldo was killed on May 25 of this year in a kind of “gas chamber” improvised by police officers in the trunk of a police car, after being approached because he was not wearing a helmet.

Via the Access to Information Law (LAI), the metropolises requested the quantity, the numbers of the administrative processes and access to the entirety of the files already concluded involving the five agents who signed the police report on the approach. They are: Clenilson José dos Santos, Paulo Rodolpho Lima Nascimento, Adeilton dos Santos Nunes, William de Barros Noia and Kleber Nascimento Freitas.

Genivaldo case: new images show the moment when PRF throws a tear gas bomb in the car. By synchronizing the videos, it is possible to see that the victim breathed the gas for about two minutes. (Via: @SamPancher) pic.twitter.com/YFXPFVgWUh — Metropolis (@Metropoles) May 26, 2022

This Monday (20/6), the PRF responded to the demand and refused to even inform the number of administrative proceedings involving the police. The answer contradicts the understanding of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), which has already expressed itself in favor of disclosing the content of concluded procedures.

“I inform you that this is a request for personal information from employees of this institution, according to item IV, of art. 4 of Law 12,527 (access to information law)“, claimed the corporation.

Another paragraph cited by the PRF says that it is up to the agency to ensure the “protection of confidential information and personal information, observing their availability, authenticity, integrity and eventual restriction of access”. “It even constitutes unlawful conduct to disclose personal information,” the agency added.

The LAI text defines, however, that “personal information, related to intimacy, private life, honor and image”, will have their access restricted for a maximum period of 100 years. This is not the case for actions relating to the professional conduct of civil servants.

O metropolises appealed the decision. This is because the Comptroller General of the Union has consolidated the understanding that any citizen can consult the disciplinary administrative processes, if they have been completed. The statement that defines this conclusion was published in the Official Gazette (DOU) in June 2016.

The PRF is aware of this understanding. Last year, the report asked the corporation for access to administrative procedures involving the director general of the PRF, Silvinei Vasques. At first, the agency only provided the number of procedures and the respective numbers, but also claimed to contain personal information and imposed 100-year confidentiality on the content.

In that case, the metropolises contested until the penultimate instance, and the CGU determined the disclosure of the concluded administrative procedures, “allowing the tagging only of strictly private information or sensitive people”.

Pazuello case

An exception to this understanding occurred in the case involving former Health Minister General Eduardo Pazuello. The newspapers O Globo and Folha de S. Paulo asked for access to the disciplinary investigation against Pazuello for having participated, on May 23, 2021, in a political act in Rio de Janeiro in the company of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), without authorization from military superiors. . The procedure was filed by the Brazilian Army.

The Force claimed that the process has personal information. In turn, the CGU, despite an internal opinion recommending the end of the 100-year secrecy, decided to release only an extract from the case.

Considered the last instance of the LAI, the Joint Commission for Reassessment of Information (CRMI), which is made up of high-ranking civil servants from seven ministries, maintained the secrecy of 100 years, claiming that the disclosure of documents would pose a risk to the principles of the hierarchy. and Army discipline.

The case ended up in the Federal Supreme Court (STF), after a petition presented by leftist parties. The court has not yet decided on the matter. The rapporteur is minister Carmen Lúcia.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.