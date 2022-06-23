Priscilla Alcântara rebuts homophobic speeches by Bruna Karla: ‘Take care of your life’

Christian, the former presenter of ‘Bom Dia & Cia’ criticized the position of the gospel singer on same-sex marriage; watch

Singer and presenter Priscilla Alcantarawhich just like Bruna Karla is a Christian, countered the gospel singer’s homophobic speeches. Last Thursday, 16, a video went viral in which the artist condemns same-sex marriage. The statements were made by Bruna during her participation in the “Positivamente Podcast”, led by Karina Bacchi, in December of last year. In her speech, the singer said that homosexuals need “liberation” as they have chosen “a path of eternal death” that, in her view, will lead them to hell. Priscilla countered Bruna’s statements. In the society we live in, people in the community die for being who they are. There’s no way you can worship God, I’m going to speak metaphorically, and kill someone either at my word or in some literal way. That doesn’t exist, it doesn’t reflect the God I believe in”, said the former presenter of “Bom Dia & Cia” on the podcast “PocCast”.

Priscilla stressed that before issuing an opinion, it is necessary to be aware of how this will be reflected in the other. “In everything you do and say, you have to think about how it will affect your neighbor, this has to be the core of your faith, this is the core of love. And opinion, keep it. The point is not to give your opinion, the point is how it impacts my neighbor, am I going to give him life with what I’m talking about or death? Will my words kill you or bring you life? Will they make you feel loved or will they dehumanize you? Leave people alone, take care of your life”, fired the co-host of “The Masked Singer Brasil”. “Sometimes, it gets into an agenda that this is an apology for ethics and defense of the Christian faith, but no, this is you putting your finger on the other’s life.” Bruna gave the statements about the community LGBTQIA+ telling her that a gay friend asked if she would sing at his wedding. “I looked at him and I was very sincere: ‘When you marry a beautiful woman, full of the power of God, I will,’” said the singer, who also stated that if she accepts to sing at a wedding between two men, must “stop singing about the bible and about Jesus”.