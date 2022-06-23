Priscilla Alcantara rebuts talks about gospel singer Bruna Karla: ‘Rotten’

Priscilla Alcântara, 26, criticized the speech of gospel singer Bruna Karla, who refused to sing at a friend’s wedding because of his sexual orientation.

“It’s really sad, it’s rotten. It’s wrong on so many levels. Man, every time I open my mouth, my concern shouldn’t be my opinion. first that Opinions were not made to be given, they were made to be had. You only give yours when asked,” she said on “PocCast”, hosted by Lucas Guedez and Rafa uccman.

Priscilla, who was also a gospel singer, stressed that there was a lack of empathy in Bruna’s words. “When you’re going to speak, you have to do the exercise of always thinking about how your speech will reach the next. What I believe is that I have to be careful about how the things I say will reflect in your life.”

Soon after, she quoted a passage from the Bible to justify why she found the position inadmissible.

“Jesus says: ‘a new testament I give you. Love your neighbors as I have loved you. I don’t live my faith in this way: ‘while I worship God, I kill someone’. There is no such thing, it does not reflect the God I believe in. “, he added.

talk controversial

Bruna Karla generated controversy on the internet because of her positioning in an interview with Karina Bacchi’s “Positively Podcast”. The gospel singer revealed that she was offered to sing at a gay friend’s wedding, but turned it down.

She also proposed a kind of “cure” for the boy, saying that “what God dreamed for you was not that, you forgive me”. The speech angered netizens and the recording went viral on social media.

Bruna Karla received criticism even from celebrities such as Gil do Vigor, Xuxa and Jojo Todynho.