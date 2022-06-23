PS Plus Extra and Premium are available tomorrow

Finally, a month after launching in Asia, the new PlayStation Plus is almost here in Europe and you’ll only have to wait a few more hours.

Tomorrow, June 23, you will be able to discover the new version of the subscription service and decide if you want to subscribe to Essential, the current version of PS Plus, or opt for the Extra that gives you access to hundreds of PlayStation 5 and PS4 games, while the PS Plus Premium also lets you access PlayStation classics.

Current members automatically switch to Essential and then can choose whether to upgrade to one of the new levels, paying the difference for the remaining time of their subscription.

If you are interested in knowing the prices per monthly fee, here are the options:

PS Plus Essential (Monthly/Quarterly/Annual) €8.99/€24.99/€59.99 PS Plus Extra (Monthly/Quarterly/Annual) €13.99/€39.99/€99.99 PS Plus Premium (Monthly/Quarterly/Annual) €16.99/€49.99/€119.99

We still don’t know which games will be available on the European service, but the list will most likely be similar to the one in the United States. Also, we still have to wait to see if we’ll stick with the PAL versions of the classics, more authentic but of lower quality.

Another point to take into account is that Essential will receive the usual update with 3/4 games on the first Tuesday of each month, while Extra and Premium will have a second update with more PS5 and PS4 games, in the case of Premium it also adds new classics. PlayStation.