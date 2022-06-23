PSG and Luis Campos decide to sell Neymar, says French newspaper

According to a publication by ‘Foot Mercato’, PSG’s new sporting director, Luis Campos, decided with the club to transfer Neymar.

The PSG president even said that the team’s Neymar’s future is uncertain, which strengthens rumors about a possible departure from the French team’s number 10, amid a process of reformulation in the team.





Neymar remains the most expensive signing in football history and leads the list of players to be sold in this transfer window, drawn up by Luis Campos, who is also planning the departure of coach Pochettino.

After troubled moments and trying to leave, Neymar himself has already declared that he wants to stay in Paris, but this time the player’s decision to leave must come from the club itself.