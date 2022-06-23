PSG and Luis Campos decide to sell Neymar, says French newspaper

Abhishek Pratap 2 days ago Sports Comments Off on PSG and Luis Campos decide to sell Neymar, says French newspaper 3 Views

According to a publication by ‘Foot Mercato’, PSG’s new sporting director, Luis Campos, decided with the club to transfer Neymar.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Bruno Méndez trains at Corinthians CT and could be an option in Saturday’s classic

Bruno Méndez restarted his activities at Corinthians this Thursday afternoon, at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved