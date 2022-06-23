PSN has ‘Holiday Promotion’ with games up to 85% cheaper

The PlayStation Store started, this Wednesday (22), the “Holiday Promotion”, with games up to 85% cheaper. The sale has outstanding titles such as Deathloop, FIFA 22, The Witcher 3, Alan Wake Remastered and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Players will be able to take advantage of promotional prices until July 6 at 11:59 pm ET. In all, there are more than 600 products on sale, including full games, DLCs, expansions, collections and item packs.

See below for the relationship voxel prepared with some of the most interesting offers for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. To access the complete list, visit the website of the virtual store.

deathloop (60% discount, from BRL 248.90 to BRL 99.56);

FIFA 22 – PS4 (83% off, from BRL 298.90 to BRL 50.81);

FIFA 22 – PS5 (70% discount, from BRL 338.90 to BRL 101.67);

Street Fighter 5 (75% discount, from BRL 71.50 to BRL 17.87);

The Witcher 3 (80% discount, from BRL 207.90 to BRL 41.58);

Alan Wake Remastered (33% discount, from BRL 99.50 to BRL 66.66);

mortal shell (60% discount, from BRL 124.90 to BRL 49.96);

Life is Strange Remastered Collection (35% discount, from BRL 214.90 to BRL 139.68);

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (67% discount, from BRL 199.50 to BRL 65.83);

injustice 2 (85% discount, from BRL 119.90 to BRL 17.98);

unpacking (20% discount, from BRL 82.50 to BRL 66);

Transistor (75% discount, from BRL 83.50 to BRL 20.87);

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (85% discount, from BRL 179.50 to BRL 26.92);

A Way Out (75% discount, from BRL 149.50 to BRL 37.37);

Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition (80% discount, from BRL 349.90 to BRL 69.98);

Spyro Reignited Trilogy (65% discount, from BRL 179.90 to BRL 62.96);

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition (77% discount, from BRL 352.90 to BRL 81.16).

So, what do you think of the discounts that the PS Store is promoting in this Holiday Promotion? Do you plan to buy any games in this period? Leave your comment on Voxel’s Twitter!