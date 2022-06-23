PT President defends change proposed by the government in the State-owned Companies Law; understand the regulation

Arthur Lira defends that the legislation be modified through a Provisional Measure, a device that allows the president to edit norms with the force of law on an urgent basis

Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil

Gleisi says PT agrees with law change



PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann, defended the change in the Law of State-owned companies during a speech in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, this Wednesday, 22nd. The regulation prohibits politicians in charge of state-owned companies or mixed capital companies, such as Petrobras. “What has value to be discussed here is the proposed change in the State-owned companies lawmade by the government base”, said Gleisi, noting that this regulation was changed by the government Michel Temer. The PT, according to her, is against keeping it the way it is. “The one who commits crime is the private initiative, which corrupts.” The State-owned Companies Law returned to the center of the political debate this week, after President Jair Bolsonaro tried to change once again the president of Petrobras, who in the end resigned on Monday, 20. Dissatisfied with the company’s pricing policy, he has been adopting parallel measures to reduce the cost at the pump, among them the project that limits the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels.

During a hearing in the Chamber of Deputies, on Tuesday, the 21st, the minister Adolfo Sachsida, from Minas e Energia, explained that “the government cannot change the price adopted by the company, even though it is the majority shareholder”. According to him, there is a legal framework that determines the non-interference of Palácio do Planalto in the management of the company. The day before, the leader of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), defended that the State-Owned Companies Law be amended through a Provisional Measure to speed up the process.

What is the State Law

It was sanctioned in 2016 by President Michel Temer, precisely to shield state-owned companies from political interests. The regulation emerged as a response to a series of allegations of corruption, including at Petrobras, during the administration of President Dilma Rousseff. The idea was to create mechanisms that would encourage the professionalization of companies, so that they could function efficiently.