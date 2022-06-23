Readjustment of tariff flags will not have ‘immediate impact’ on electricity bills, says Aneel | Economy

A note released this Wednesday (22) by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) states that the readjustment in the values ​​of the tariff flags, announced the day before, will not have “immediate impact” for the consumer.

This Tuesday (21), Aneel approved an increase of up to 64% in the value of the flags (extra charge applied to electricity bills when the cost of energy production in the country increases). The new values ​​take effect on July 1 and will be valid until mid-2023.

The tariff flags are defined monthly by the agency and indicate the cost of energy generation.

New values ​​of tariff flags, in force between July 1 and mid-2023

In the note, the agency argued that the readjustment approved this week will not have an immediate impact because since April 16 the green flag has been in effect – for which there is no extra charge on electricity bills.

Aneel estimates that the green flag will remain in effect throughout this year, due to the recovery of hydroelectric reservoirs.

The level of reservoirs in the Southeast/Midwest Subsystem, responsible for 70% of the country’s energy production capacity, reached 66.16% this Tuesday (21), according to data from the National Electric System Operator (ONS) .

In September 2021, during the period of water scarcity, reservoirs in the region dropped to 16.75% of capacity, the lowest level since November 2014.

The review of the values ​​of the flags takes place annually, normally in the middle of the year.

According to Aneel, they contributed to the calculation of the readjustment for the 2022-2023 cycle:

generation costs in 2021, during the water scarcity period;

increased costs with thermal generation due to the rise in fuel prices;

monetary correction.

According to Aneel’s calculation, the increase in the value of electricity bills can reach: