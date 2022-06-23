Region opens flu vaccination to all audiences from this Wednesday

Measure follows guidance from the State Government and Ministry of Health to expand vaccination coverage; just look for the nearest UBS

Residents who live in the RPT (Textile Pole Region) and have not yet taken the flu vaccine can look for the nearest health unit to their homes from this Wednesday to receive the immunizer. The dose is intended for people over the age of six months.

The measure aims to expand vaccination coverage and follows the guidelines of the State Health Department and the Ministry of Health. In Americana, until June 15, 36,072 people were vaccinated.

Coordinator of Epidemiological Surveillance in the city, nurse Carla Brito Soares says that the State chose to expand to the entire population, regardless of specific groups, to increase the epidemiological barrier against the disease.

Municipalities try to expand the epidemiological barrier against the disease – Photo: Santa Bárbara City Hall / Publicity

“However, we reinforce that risk groups should seek the vaccine because they are people more vulnerable to the flu”, he warns. In the city, the dose is available at all UBSs (Basic Health Units), from 9 am to 3:30 pm, without the need for an appointment.

Until now, the vaccine had only been released for the elderly, health workers and public transport, children, people with comorbidities, people deprived of their liberty, teachers, pregnant women, prison staff, truck drivers, puerperal women, security and rescue, people with permanent disabilities and members of the armed forces.

In the city of Santa Bárbara, 31,019 doses against the flu were administered, which corresponds to 49.3% coverage of the target audience.

Anyone who wants to get the vaccine can look for the health units between 7:30 am and 3 pm. In Nova Odessa, the vaccine will be applied from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm; in Sumaré, from 9 am to 3 pm and in Hortolândia, from 8 am to 3:30 pm.

The Hortolândia Health Department points out that children up to 11 years old who have received the Covid-19 vaccine must wait a 15-day interval to receive the flu immunization.

In all cities it is necessary to present a document with a photo to receive the immunizer. In the case of children, the vaccination card must be presented. It is also mandatory to wear a mask to enter the health units.