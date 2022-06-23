Released to host Sport games after almost two months, Ilha suffers from flooding again | sport

- CBF admits problems and decides to draw VAR offside lines live
In this way, the game against Brusque, which would mark the return of Sport to its stadium, after three rounds, may once again have to be transferred to the Arena de Pernambuco. In addition to the commitment against CRB, the Pernambuco club also hosted Ponte Preta and Grêmio, in São Lourenço da Mata.
In quick contact with the ge, the director of patrimony of Leão, Fortunato Russo Neto, said that the decision will be taken this Thursday. “We’ll spend the night working,” he informed her.
It is worth mentioning that also this Wednesday, the Pernambuco Water and Climate Agency (APAC), reinforced the state of alert for heavy rains also this Thursday, in its maximum stage.
In the last month, Ilha do Retiro underwent an extensive renovation to receive games again. The main adjustments were precisely in the field, in relation to the drainage system.
– Some small interventions were made in the drainage system, in the collection of water and in the soil itself – explained Fortunato Russo, in an interview given on Tuesday to the ge.
Heavy rains in Recife damaged Retiro Island
In addition to the field, Sport also had to make structural changes to the changing rooms and electrical equipment at the stadium, which ended up being damaged by the rains at the end of last month.
Sport fan “dives” in social pool on Ilha do Retiro
