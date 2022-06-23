Remember the brilliant career of Marilu Bueno

Star of ‘Caça Talentos’ and partner of Chico Anysio: Remember the career of Marilu Bueno, who died at the age of 82; Look

Maria Luiza David Bueno de Limafamous as the iconic Marilu Bueno, left fans and family this Wednesday (22) at age 82. The actress had been hospitalized since the end of May at the Miguel Couto Hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, in serious condition.

Owner of characters that marked Brazilian television, Marilu Bueno leaves a brilliant trajectory, hilarious and full of genius interpretations. The lady of dramaturgy started on television in the 1960s, when she debuted on camera in the film the termitein Charlemagne. Since then, the also producer has traced a career marked by soap operas and humorous series.

At Rede Globo, Marilu Bueno was present in plots such as Stupid Cupid, The Novice, The Cat Ate, The Color of Sin, Êta Mundo Bom and the unforgettable Battle of the sexesin which the actress participated as olivia both in the original version in 1983, and in the remake in 2012.

Still on the carioca station, Marilu Bueno was one of the most memorable characters in Headhunterthe children’s soap opera starring Angelica and that marked the generation of the 1990s and early 2000s. In the plot, the star played the eternal Fairy Godmother who advised the sweet beautiful fairylived by the wife of Luciano Huck.

For children, the actress also acted in episodes of Yellow Woodpecker Site as Miss Carochinhain the 2000s edition.

as a comedian, Marilu Bueno was also present in the genius works of Chico Anysio. She was present at School of Professor Raimundo, in 1990, and in the Chico Anysio Showin 1882.

HOSPITALIZATION

Earlier this month, the actress Marilu Bueno needed to be admitted to a public hospital in Rio de Janeiro, after seeking medical attention with a friend.

According to the columnist Alessandro Lo-Biancoof iG Peoplethe 82-year-old artist is at the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, in the Leblon neighborhood, in the South Zone of the Rio de Janeiro capital.

